Govt, private sectors are hiring amid lockdown, apply now

Govt, Private Jobs 2020: List of jobs to apply this week. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Govt, Private Jobs 2020: List of jobs to apply this week. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Govt, Private Jobs 2020: Even though job-search websites are revealing drop in vacancies due to slowdown, but hiring is still on. There is a huge demand for medical staff at various hospitals and Covid-19 care centres of Indian Railways, Army, BSF, other organisations.

The Information Technology (IT) sectors, online platforms, ed-tech are hiring people for various positions, as the sectors witnessed a huge growth following lockdown. Apart from it, the government sectors are hiring for various posts.

READ | Govt job aspirants stuck in coaching cities, switch to digital preparation

List of jobs to apply this week

Jobs at govt sectors, private sectors

Hiring at Indian Railways’ COVID-19 care centres: The East Coast Railway has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of paramedical staff required for Covid-19 care centres in coaches, medical department. There are 561 vacancies, and the candidates will be hired on contractual basis.

The application process will be closed on May 22, 2020.

Goa PSC recruitment: The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for the 61 vacancies across posts. The application process is on and the last date to apply is May 22. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, gpsc.goa.gov.in.

The candidates will get a monthly salary of up to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 6,600.

Apply at InsuranceDekho: InsuranceDekho is planning to hire around one lakh agents across the country for its expansion plans in over 350 cities. Taking note of the present situation, the startup is accelerating its shift towards digital platforms.

Vacancies in Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has invited applications for technical and non-technical positions. The online application process will be closed on May 29. A total of 57 positions are on offer. Interested can apply at the official website cipet.gov.in.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change: The application process for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be closed on May 25. A total of 48 vacancies are on offer, and candidates can apply through the website- cpcb.nic.in. The candidates will get a salary upto Rs 1.77 lakh.

NIC Scientist recruitment 2020: The application process for the National Informatics Centre (NIC) scientists and scientific or technical assistant posts has been extended, which was scheduled to be closed on April 30, 2020. The application process has extended till June 1, 2020. Interested candidates can apply through the website- nielit.in.

BCECEB recruitment 2020: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications for the posts of city manager under the Urban Local Bodies. A total of 163 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process is open at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and will conclude on May 27.

IGNOU recruitment 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Director, Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Public Relation Officer (PRO). The last date to apply for the posts has been extended to May 21. The candidates can apply at ignou.ac.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd