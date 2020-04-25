Govt looking for interns to join coronavirus projects

Interns will work on government projects against COVID-19 Interns will work on government projects against COVID-19

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has invited applications for the post of interns from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other institutes it recognised as a knowledge partner to handle coronavirus pandemic. The internship will be for a duration of eight months. Candidates will work remotely, according to the latest notice released by the government.

The IIMs and other institutes will have to share the names of the students who will then be interviewed remotely and selected on the basis of work experience and interview. The tasks will be assigned by 11 empowered groups recognised by the government. The collaboration will be done digitally through the SLACK mobile app.

On successful completion of internships, the interns will get a certificate from DoPT. Candidates can send their bio-data to manoj.gupta74@nic.in or soigot-dopt@gov.in. The internship, however, will be for free and no stipend will be paid.

Earlier, several companies had either delayed their recruitment process or even pulled back offers from students of IITs and IIMs. The HRD Minister had then asked the institutes to device a plan and even hold special placement drive for these students.

