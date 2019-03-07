Govt invites applications for Women Scientists scheme, apply by March 20

Ministry of Science and Technology has invited applications for Women Scientists Scheme- C (WOS-C). The candidates selected for the scheme will get a job training in the area of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

The candidates need to possess an educational qualifications of Master of Science, Bachelors in Engineering/ Technology. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 45 years of age as on March 20, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess Master of Science, Bachelors in Engineering/ Technology.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 45 years of age as on March 20, 2019. The minimum age of the candidates should be 27 years.

Stipend:

For MSc in Basic or applied sciences/ BTech/ MBBS or equivalent, the candidates will get a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month.

For M.Phil/ M.Tech/ M.Pharma/ MVSc or equivalent, the applicants will get a stipend of Rs 25,000 per moth.

For PhD in basic or applied sciences, the stipend will be Rs 30,000 per month.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, pcf.org.in on or before March 20, 2019.

Important dates

Commencement of online application: February 25

Last date to apply online: March 20, 2019.

