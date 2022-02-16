Looking for government jobs? Here are a few for people aged between 30-35

The desire to change one’s job after a certain age is usually approached with hesitancy given the availability and kind of employment on offer, especially when someone wants to shift to the government sector. Common disbelief is that getting a government job after the age of 30 is tough.

However, this is not the case. While there may be some jobs that are not open for people above the age of 30, there are several others available for those between 30 and 35 years of age.

UPSC Civil Services exams

The minimum age limit for the UPSC exam is 21 years and the upper limit is 32 years. Every interested candidate applying for any of these related jobs should at least have a graduate degree from any recognised university, to fulfil the minimum educational qualification for UPSC Civil Services exams.

For OBC, defence services personnel and persons with benchmark disability candidates, the maximum age limit is 35 years and for SC/ST aspirants, it’s 37. For the general and EWS categories, the upper age limit stands at 32 years.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

The age limit for most of the exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission is a minimum of 18 years to a maximum of 32 years, barring a few.

The age limit for Junior Engineer vacancies is 32 years, such as:

Civil, Mechanical junior engineers in Central Water Commission

Civil, Electrical junior engineers in Central Public Works Department

In addition to these, the upper age limit for SSC Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) is also 32 years, with relaxation for candidates belonging to special categories.

Railway Recruitment Boards Group C/Group D

Railway Recruitment Board conducts RRB Group D Exam for various posts (Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, Level-I posts) for the Indian Railways. The age limit for these vacancies is 18 to 30 years and 18 to 33 years.

UGC NET

While a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) cannot be more than 31 years old, there is no upper age limit to apply for assistant professor.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is an exam conducted to check the eligibility for the posts of assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship award in Indian universities and colleges.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

Candidates applying for CTET and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) should be at least 18 years old and both fall under this age bracket. While CTET has no upper limit, TET has an age limit of 35 years.

In addition to these, many state Public Service Commission (PSC) exams are also in the age bracket, with their minimum age limit ranging between 20 and 22 years.