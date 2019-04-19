Google’s Women Engineers programme: Scholarship worth Rs 1 lakh for 600 girls, check how to apply

Aimed to address the gender imbalance in the technology industry, TalentSprint — an online training platform — has announced its Women Engineers Program (WE), supported by tech-giant Google, to train 600 women software engineers from India over the coming three years. As a part of the initiative, female students in their third or fourth year of college will be trained in a year-long programme. Besides earning a 100 per cent scholarships, the selected candidates will also receive an annual stipend of Rs 1 lakh each.

The course comprises of summer coding boot-camps, live online classes, on-going mentorship, certification and team-based projects to enhance problem-solving and computational thinking. Candidates who are finally selected will also get access to the Google ecosystem. The batch will begin between May 20-27, 2019.

To be eligible for the course, candidates will have to undergo a three-stage test. Firstly, the applications will be reviewed and only eligible candidates will be asked to appear for the selection test followed by the interview round.

The first selection test is scheduled to be conducted on April 20 to May 15, 2019 and the result will be announced in the third week of May. Interested candidates can apply at, talentsprintwe.com. The last date to submit the form is May 10, 2019.

Eligibility: Female students graduating in 2020 and 2021 with BE, BTech, Msc, MCA degree programme are eligible to apply. Candidates should also have over 70 per cent marks in class 10 and class 11, 2019.

Engineering director at Google India, Anand Rangarajan said, “The inclusion of women at every stage of the process to create universally relevant technology products is critical and we are committed to facilitating gender and socioeconomic diversity among software engineers worldwide. We look forward to this program creating a large pool of promising women engineers who can bring their exceptional engineering skills to the ecosystem, and to Google.”

