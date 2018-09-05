Google, Apple; 15 companies that don’t demand degree but pay well

Companies like Google, Apple and IBM are finding huge potential in high school pass outs Companies like Google, Apple and IBM are finding huge potential in high school pass outs

A good degree from a reputed university is a guarantee for a stable career. That is what we have been taught. Every company demands a resume that should be loaded with hi-fi degrees, certificates and experience. However, in this era of start-up culture, many undergraduates are getting chances to show their potential. Meanwhile, some top US and UK companies are already setting up a trend where they have started considering skills over degrees and are offering well-paying jobs to those with a high-school diploma.

Recently, the job-search site Glassdoor has compiled a list of 15 top employers that are providing opportunities to non-college degree holders. Companies like Google, Apple and IBM are finding huge potential in high school pass outs.

Here is the list of the companies:

Google

This tech-giant is an American multinational company that specialises in Internet-related services and products. It has been voted as one of the best places to work by Glassdoor and Forbes.

Current openings: Product Manager, Recruiter, Software Engineer, Product Marketing Manager, Research Scientist, Mechanical Engineer, Developer Relations Intern, UX Engineer, SAP Cloud Consultant, Administrative Business Partner & more.

Hiring locations: Mountain View, CA; Austin, TX; Indianapolis, IN; San Francisco, CA; Pryor, OK; Chicago, IL and more.

Bank of America

Current Openings: Client Service Representative, Client Associate, Analyst, Executive Assistant, Relationship Manager, Consumer Banking Market Manager, Treasury Solutions Analyst, Small Business Consultant & more.

Hiring locations: Tulsa, OK; Wilmington, DE; New York, NY; Plymouth, MI; Grand Rapids, MI; Des Moines, IA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Lebanon, NH; Philadelphia, PA and more.

Apple

Current openings: Genius, Design Verification Engineer, Engineering Project Manager, iPhone Buyer, Apple Technical Specialist, AppleCare at Home Team Manager, Apple TV Product Design Internship, Business Traveler Specialist, Part Time Reseller Specialist & more.

Hiring locations: Santa Clara, CA; Austin, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Charleston, SC; Chapel Hill, NC; Maiden, NC and more

Starbucks

From a small store in Seattle, US in 1971, to more than 28,000 stores all over the world, Starbucks become the most favourable destination for all the coffee lovers. The company first opens its store in India in 2012.

Current openings: Barista, Shift Supervisor, Store Manager & more.

Hiring locations: Dublin, GA; San Francisco, CA; Compton, CA; Seattle, WA; Chicago, IL; Arcadia, CA; Denver, CO; Boston, MA and more

IBM

Current Openings: Financial Blockchain Engineer, Lead Recruiter, Contract & Negotiations Professional, Product Manager, Entry Level System Services Representative, Research Staff Member, Client Solution Executive & more.

Hiring locations: San Francisco, CA; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Austin, TX; New York, NY and more

EY (UK)

Ernst & Young is a UK-based multinational professional services firms in the world and is one of the “Big Four” accounting firms.

Current openings: Assurance Services Senior, Risk Advisor, Experience Management Manager, Tax Services Senior, Financial Services Senior Manager, Auditor, Risk Management Operations & Quality Compliance Associate, Payroll Operations Analyst Associate & more.

Hiring location: Alpharetta, GA; San Francisco, CA; Toronto; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Cleveland, OH; Secaucus, NJ and more

Penguin Random House

This American publishing house that is headquartered in New York City with operations in 20 countries across five continents.

Current openings: Marketing Designer, Publicity Assistant, Senior Manager of Finance, Production Assistant, Senior Editor, Production Editor, Art Director & more.

Hiring location: New York, NY; London, England; Colorado Springs, CO and more

Costco Wholesale

Current openings: Cashier, Stocker, Pharmacy Sales Assistant, Bakery Wrapper, Cake Decorator, Licensed Optician, Cashier Assistant, Depot Solutions, Functional Analyst, Forklift Driver, Seasonal Help & more.

Hiring location: Baton Rouge, LA; Vallejo, CA; Kalamazoo, MI; Issaquah, WA and more

Whole Foods

Current openings: Grocery Team Member, Cashier, Bakery Team Member, Whole Body Team member, Specialty Team Member, Part Time Grocery Team Member, Chef, Seafood Team Member and more.

Hiring locations: Napa, CA; Petaluma, CA; Tigard, OR; Wichita, KS; Austin, TX; Portland, OR and more

Hilton

Current openings: Event Manager, Front Office Manager, Housekeeper, Hotel Manager, Assistant Director of Food & Beverage, On-Call Banquet Server, International Sales Coordinator, Security Officer, Barback and more.

Hiring locations: San Rafael, CA; Napa, CA; Indianapolis, IN; Tampa, FL; Madison Heights, MI; Augusta, GA; Chicago, IL and more

Publix

Current openings: Pharmacist, Retail Set-Up Coordinator, Maintenance Technician, Job Fair, In-House Maintenance Technician, Prepared Food Clerks, Assistant Pharmacy Manager, Beverage Server & more.

Hiring locations: Lakeland, FL; Atlanta, GA; Deerfield Beach, FL and more

Nordstrom

Current openings: Retail Sales, Cleaning, Stock and Fulfillment, Bartender, Barista, Spa Esthetician, Cosmetics Beauty Stylist, Seasonal Alterations and Tailor Shop Apprentice, Sr. Site Reliability Engineer, Recruiter, Social Media Manager & more.

Hiring locations: Phoenix, AZ; Las Vegas, NV; Scottsdale, AZ; Washington, DC; Arlington, VA; Bethesda, MD and more

Home Depot

Current openings: Department Supervisor, Customer Service Sales, Store Support, Cashier, Assistant Store Manager, Outside Sales Consultant, Warehouse Associate, Product Manager, Analyst & more.

Hiring locations:Colonial Heights, VA; South Plainfield, NJ; San Diego, CA; Kennesaw, GA; Atlanta, GA; Daly City, CA and more

Chipotle

Current Openings: District Manager, Kitchen Manager, Service Manager, Restaurant Team Member, General manager, Restaurant Shift Leader & more.

Hiring locations: Sandy, UT; Woburn, MA; Pleasant Hill, CA; Kansas City, MO; Estero, FL; Colorado Springs, CO; Philadelphia, PA; Alameda, CA; Denver, CO; Minneapolis, MN; East Point, GA; Garner, NC and more

Lowe’s

Current Openings: Plumbing Associate, Commercial Sales Loader, Lumber Associate, Front End Cashier-Seasonal, Internet Fulfillment, Seasonal Customer Service Associate, Delivery Puller, Installed Sales Manager & more.

Hiring locations: Westborough, MA; Omaha, NE; Mooresville, NC; Silverthorne, CO; Madison Heights, VA; San Francisco, CA; Yonkers, NY; Paris, TN; Alcoa, TN; Ridgeland, MS; Columbus, MS and more.

