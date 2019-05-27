GoAir hiring: Walk-in interviews for female cabin crew open

For all those hunting for jobs in the aviation industry, GoAir airline has invited female candidates for cabin crew walk-in interviews. The walk-in interview, only for female candidates, will be held every Tuesday and Wednesday in the month of June 2019 in Mumbai. In a tweet, GoAir mentioned the time and venue for the interview.

The criteria for the interview is given below:

The minimum education should be 10+2 (Class 12th). The applicants should be fluent in written, spoken English and Hindi. As per the eligibility criteria, the skin of the applicants should be clear with no tattoo or scars on any visible parts of the body.

The attire for the females on the interview day must be formal short-sleeved shirt or blouse with a knee-length business skirt. The hairstyle should be a high ponytail for hair longer than the shoulder length. No buns are allowed.

Special notice for freshers:

Candidate should be willing to relocate to any GoAir Operational base. A non-refundable fee for training will be charged and should be able to attend three months of training in Mumbai.

Candidate should be able to swim unassisted in a pool deeper than 6 ft. If not knowing how to swim the candidate will be required to learn swimming during the course of their ground training at their own expense.



Tips for a successful interview:

Know GoAir, its culture, and it’s business model. Practice communicating fluently in English – There will be a communication & grammar test. Speak loudly, clearly and confidently.