Goa varsity withdraws teacher recruitment ads after objections

Amid strong objections from the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Goa University has withdrawn its advertisements issued for recruitment of teachers, in which it had dropped the 15-year domicile clause. The GFP, a constituent of the BJP-led government in the state, had expressed its opposition to the advertisements, saying the exclusion of the domicile clause would lead to non-Goans applying for all the 80-odd vacancies.

Advertising

In a release issued on Thursday, the University Registrar said, “The Goa University has withdrawn the three advertisements released on March 8, 2019 for recruitment of teaching positions, including for backlog, shortfall and regular vacancies.”

Goa Youth Forward, the youth wing of the GFP, had taken up the issue after it noticed that the advertisements did not mention the domicile clause.

Taking strong objection to the advertisements, GFP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai had recently said that they were willing to go anywhere to protect the interest of Goans.

Advertising

“And if our government has made a mistake, then we will weaponise them (youth) to ensure that Goanness is protected,” he had said.

The Goa Congress had complained to the Election Commission (EC) against Sardesai over his “weaponising” the youth remark, and demanded that he be charged with sedition.