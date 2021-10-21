Goa TET 2021 form correction window to open today

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is going to open the correction facility for the Goa Teacher Eligibility Test (GTET) 2021 application form from October 21, 2021. The registration process closed on October 20, 2021. Candidates who have submitted their applications can access the correction window to make changes in the particulars.

This window will be made available on the official website — scert.goa.gov.in till October 23, 2021. However, it must be noted that this facility can only be accessed after providing the council with a suitable rationale.

As per the information brochure, candidates will not be able to edit their Goa TET 2021 application forms after paying the application fee. However, the council may consider correction in specific particulars from October 21 to 23, 2021, if a request is made by the candidate. This request should also be accompanied by a suitable rationale as well as supporting documents.

Candidates must mail the request along with the required justification to Goa TET’s official email ID itggoa.helpdesk@gmail.com. This formality needs to be done within the specified time frame. Beyond this, SCERT will not be accepting any other correction requests.

Along with limitations on the time period of the Goa TET 2021 correction window, candidates can only edit a few particulars in the application form. These particulars are — candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, category, differently-abled category, subject for paper II. Apart from the above-mentioned fields, the council will not accept correction requests for any other field.

SCERT has also made it clear that they will not take the onus of non-acceptance of the Goa TET 2021 application. Similarly, it will not be responsible for any consequences due to the correcting or deleting of particulars in the form. Keeping all these factors in mind, candidates must take a firm call before availing the correction facility.

Once the application procedure is completed, the conducting body will release the Goa TET 2021 admit card. Meanwhile, interested candidates are advised to start preparing for the exam, as per the Goa TET 2021 syllabus.