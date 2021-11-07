Goa TET 2021: Exam to be held on November 21, check exam day guidelines

The School Examination Board, Goa is going to conduct the Goa TET 2021 on November 21, 2021, across multiple centres. It is important for the candidates preparing for TET to take a cue from the important exam day guidelines to avoid any hassle at the last moment. Goa TET exam is conducted to grant teaching eligibility to aspirants seeking employment as teachers in government schools at two levels i.e. primary (class 1 to 5) and upper primary (class 6 to 8).

According to the schedule released by SCERT, the Goa TET admit card 2021 is going to be released on November 10, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam are advised to keep a tab on the official website for the admit card. Candidates are advised to go through the Goa TET syllabus once, to ensure whether they have covered all the topics before the exam.

Candidates will get 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the paper for both levels. Questions are MCQ based and candidates have to simply mark the correct answer amongst the choices given with the question.

All those who are going to appear for the Goa TET exam in the upcoming days can check out the exam day guidelines as mentioned in the space below:

Candidates must go through the reporting time as mentioned in the call letter. Goa TET Paper 1 starts at 9 am while paper 2 begins at 1.30 pm, they must try to reach the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the exam.

It is always advisable to print the Goa TET admit card on A4 size paper with all details printed on it. Along with this, candidates have to carry a government-issued photo ID proof (Adhaar card, Pan card or Voter ID Card).

Carrying your own ballpoint pen and a water bottle are also mandatory for the TET examination.

Additionally, a mask and a 50 ml bottle of hand sanitiser to follow and observe the COVID protocols are required. The candidates must refrain from asking anything from their fellow students citing their own safety.

Locate the exam centre at least a day prior to the exam. For this, they can take the help of Google Maps or also visit the location physically. This always saves a lot of time on the Goa TET exam day and prevents them from being late for the exam.

The Goa TET result announced after this comprises the name of the candidates who successfully qualify for the exam by scoring marks equivalent to the minimum marks. The minimum marks for the unreserved category are 60 per cent of the total marks and the same for OBC and SC/ST candidates are 55 per cent and 45 per cent marks respectively.

SCERT awards the Goa TET certificate to the successful candidates that come with a validity of lifetime. Candidates can get the same by accessing their accounts on the Digilocker app.