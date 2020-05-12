Goa PSC recruitment for 61 posts, here’s how to apply

Goa PSC recruitment: Apply at psc.goa.gov.in (Representational image) Goa PSC recruitment: Apply at psc.goa.gov.in (Representational image)

Goa PSC recruitment: The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for the 61 vacancies across posts. The application process is on and the last date to apply is May 22. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, gpsc.goa.gov.in.

The selection will be based on an interview, however, in the case of posts where the number of applications is high, a written test will also be held. The dates of the interview or test are yet to be out.

GPSC recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 61

Assistant professor in neurology – 2

Lecturer – 28

Junior Physician – 1

Tutor in Institute of Nursing Education – 19

Professor in the Institute of Nursing Education – 2

Planning Officer – 2

Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry – 1

Assistant Professor in Konkani in Government College – 1

Principal – 1

Assistant Professor in Fine Art – 2

Technical Officer in the Administrative Reforms Department – 1

Civil Aviation Officer – 1

Goa PSC Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have obtained a master’s level degree. For a civil aviation officer, technical officer, assistant professor posts a graduate-level degree with experience is also accepted. Candidates must know Konkani.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 45 years for most posts barring that of a principal for which upper age is 50 years,

Goa PSC Recruitment: Salary

For the post of assistant professor, candidates will get a monthly salary of up to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 6,600. For the posts of lecturer and junior physician, the salary is up to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5400. Tutor and professor with get salary up to Rs 34,800 with Rs 4,200 grade pay and Rs 39,100 + Rs 7,600, respectively. As per the notification, the planning officer will get Rs 34,800 and grade pay of Rs 4,600 while associate professor will get Rs 67,000 with grade pay of Rs 9,000.

