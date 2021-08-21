GIC Scale I officer 2021 admit card released, here’s how to download

General Insurance Corporation (GIC) has released the admit card for the officer scale I exam 2021. The admit card was released on August 18 and will be available to download till August 29. Candidates who applied to appear for the exam can download the GIC admit card from the official website – gicofindia.com

The GIC scale I officer exam will be conducted on August 29. GIC has released a series of instructions and a sample paper of the exam for the candidates to understand the exam pattern. Candidates can download the sample paper from the official website.

GIC Scale I officer 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website – gicofindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘call letter for officer scale I’

Step 3: On the new window, enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha

Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the admit card with them well in advance to avoid last minute hassle.

As per the instructions, all tests except tests of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi. The test will have a sectional time limit. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked and 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

The total marks of the examination will be 150 which includes 30 marks of the English descriptive section. Candidates will be shortlisted for the Interview on the basis of overall marks scored in the objective and descriptive section taken together against full marks of 150. Minimum qualifying marks in the online test will be 60% for the general category and OBC and 50% for SC and ST categories.