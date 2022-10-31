scorecardresearch
Get professional accreditation to work in Saudi Arabia: AICTE tells engineers

Engineers cannot work in Saudi Arabia unless professional accreditation has been obtained from Saudi council of Engineers.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced that the engineers intending to work in Saudi Arabia will have to first get professional accreditation from Saudi Council of Engineers.

“The Council has received a communication from Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs regarding mandatory Professional Accreditation with Saudi Council of Engineers for Engineers who intend to work in Saudi Arabia. As per the decision taken by the Govt. of Saudi Arabia, Engineers cannot work in Saudi Arabia unless professional accreditation has been obtained from Saudi council of Engineers,” the official AICTE notification stated.

To get the professional accreditation done, interested candidates will have to apply at the official website of the Saudi Council of Engineers for pre-registration eservices.saudieng.sa

The council has asked vice chancellors of technical universities and all heads of AICTE approved institutions to spread the news among their faculty members and students pursuing engineering courses who wish to seek employment in Saudi Arabia.

AICTE is a national-level apex advisory body that was set up in November 1945 to conduct survey on the facilities available for technical education and to promote development in the country in a coordinated and integrated manner.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 01:56:08 pm
