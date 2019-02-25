Gauhati High Court Stenographer recruitment 2019: Apply for grade I and II posts before March 2

Gauhati High Court stenographer recruitment 2019: The Gauhati High Court (HC) has invited applications for the post of Stenographers for grade I and grade II under Assam Judicial services at its official website, ghconline.gov.in. Selected candidates will be recruited to work in Assam High Court.

Submission of online application has started and it will conclude on March 8, 2019, 5 pm. Candidates will have to undergo a speed test. The last date to apply is March 2, 2019 (Saturday).

Gauhati High Court stenographer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

For grade-I, any stenographer with five years of service as on the last date of submission, can apply. For grade-II positions, gradeIII stenographers with five years of experience can apply.

Gauhati High Court Stenographer recruitment 2019: Speed test

Gauhati High Court stenographer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ghconline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘direct recruitment assam judicial service’ link in the ticker

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, select grade-I or II

Step 4: Click on ‘new registrations’ link

Step 5: Fill in information, click on ‘submit registration’

Step 6: Log-in using new credentials

Step 7: Upload documents, make payment

Those who already work for Assam High Court and are looking for a promotion can also apply. Such candidates will have to submit a form in prescribed format to the office before the last date. Candidates can find the form on the official website, ghconline.gov.in.

