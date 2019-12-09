CTET 2019: Gang involved in impersonating aspirants busted

The UP Special Task Force has busted a gang involved in impersonating aspirants of the CTET 2019 exam. (Representational Image) The UP Special Task Force has busted a gang involved in impersonating aspirants of the CTET 2019 exam. (Representational Image)

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in impersonating aspirants of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-2019 examination and arrested 10 people in Moradabad, officials said.

Two of the gang members belong to Moradabad and Amroha, while the rest are from Bihar, the STF said. It has seized Rs 61,630, a car, a motorcycle, one mobile phone, four Aadhaar cards, six PAN cards, two voter IDs, eight ATM cards, two cheque books, four school IDs and two driving licences from the accused, the STF said in a statement.

The accused told the STF that an illegal PAN card is arranged for the fake candidate with the photograph of the original aspirant. A case has been registered against them in Moradabad, the STF said.

