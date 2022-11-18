scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Gaming sector to create 1 lakh direct, indirect new jobs by next year: Report

To obtain a job in the gaming sector, a candidate should have qualifications ranging from BCA in software and a diploma in 3D, 2D, Animation, VFX to MTech or BTech in IT and diploma in specialised languages like C++, Java and DevOps.

Gaming, gaming industry, gaming industry jobs, jobs in gaming industry, growth in gaming sector, jobs in gaming sector, gaming sector in India, rise of gaming industry in India, rise of women in gaming workforce, jobs for programmers, jobs for developersIndia is placed sixth among the world’s biggest gaming market index in terms of revenue (Image credit: Pexels.com/ Representative Image)

The gaming industry is expected to add 1 lakh direct and indirect new jobs by the financial year 2023-24, as per a report by technology staffing firm TeamLease Digital. The report highlights the jobs emerging in the gaming industry and how rapidly the sector is growing.

At present, there are around 50,000 people employed in the industry directly, out of which 30 per cent of the workforce are programmers and developers. Over the next year, the sector will add new jobs across domains including– programming (game developers, unity developers), testing (gaming test engineering, QA lead), animation (animators) design (motion graphic designers, virtual reality designers), artist (VFX, concept artists) and other miscellaneous roles (content writers, gaming journalists, web analyst).

Read |The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it

The report, titled, ‘Gaming: Tomorrow’s Blockbuster’, further highlights an increasing participation of women audience in the gaming industry of over 40 per cent, the industry is expecting a significant rise of women in the workforce and more of them occupying leadership positions.

The report also highlighted that in terms of revenue, India is placed sixth among the world’s biggest gaming market indexes. The sector is expected to attract Foreign Direct Investment of around Rs 780 crore by FY 2023-24. The stakeholders are also working to bring refined policies to govern the ecosystem.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route
Also read |Indians consider sharing salary at workplace a taboo: Report

To obtain a job in the gaming sector, a candidate should have qualifications ranging from BCA in software and a diploma in 3D, 2D, Animation, VFX to MTech or BTech in IT and diploma in specialised languages like C++, Java and DevOps.

In terms of salary, the highest paying profiles include game producers, game designers, software engineers, game developers and QA testers.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 01:20:45 pm
Next Story

Shashi Tharoor takes a dig at political defectors with a chameleon video and a new word

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement