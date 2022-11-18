Gaming sector to create 1 lakh direct, indirect new jobs by next year: Report

The gaming industry is expected to add 1 lakh direct and indirect new jobs by the financial year 2023-24, as per a report by technology staffing firm TeamLease Digital. The report highlights the jobs emerging in the gaming industry and how rapidly the sector is growing.

At present, there are around 50,000 people employed in the industry directly, out of which 30 per cent of the workforce are programmers and developers. Over the next year, the sector will add new jobs across domains including– programming (game developers, unity developers), testing (gaming test engineering, QA lead), animation (animators) design (motion graphic designers, virtual reality designers), artist (VFX, concept artists) and other miscellaneous roles (content writers, gaming journalists, web analyst).

The report, titled, ‘Gaming: Tomorrow’s Blockbuster’, further highlights an increasing participation of women audience in the gaming industry of over 40 per cent, the industry is expecting a significant rise of women in the workforce and more of them occupying leadership positions.

The report also highlighted that in terms of revenue, India is placed sixth among the world’s biggest gaming market indexes. The sector is expected to attract Foreign Direct Investment of around Rs 780 crore by FY 2023-24. The stakeholders are also working to bring refined policies to govern the ecosystem.

To obtain a job in the gaming sector, a candidate should have qualifications ranging from BCA in software and a diploma in 3D, 2D, Animation, VFX to MTech or BTech in IT and diploma in specialised languages like C++, Java and DevOps.

In terms of salary, the highest paying profiles include game producers, game designers, software engineers, game developers and QA testers.