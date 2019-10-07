GAIL recruitment through GATE score for executive posts, salary up to Rs 1.80 lakh

GAIL recruitment through GATE: The GAIL India has invited applications for the post of the executive trainee chemical and instrumentation based on Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score.

The application process for the job will begin on February 3, 2020 and will conclude on March 3. Interested candidates can apply at gailonline.com. The registration will begin post GATE result.

GAIL recruitment through GATE: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the job is capped at 28 years. The age will be counted as on March 3, 2020.

Education: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in engineering in relevant fields with 65 per cent marks. For SC, ST and PWD category candidates the cut-off is 60 per cent.

GAIL recruitment through GATE: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, gailonline.com

Step 2: Click on ‘applying to GAIL’ under ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘application download’

Step 4: Fill details, send to GAIL office along with documents

The application forms are not released yet.

GAIL recruitment through GATE: Salary

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 60,000 – Rs 1,80,000; at the basic pay of Rs 60,000 and allowances extra.

