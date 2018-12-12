GAIL recruitment 2018: Apply for 176 engineer, marketing officer and other posts

GAIL recruitment 2018: GAIL (India) Ltd has released a notification inviting eligible candidates for various posts including senior engineer, officer and so on. The recruitment process is open to Indian nationals and experienced candidates only. The eligible aspirants can apply online through the official website of the company — gailonline.com.

The application process has started from today, that is, December 12 and the last date to register online is December 31, 2018. For Grade E-2, the pay scale is Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 while for E-1, it is Rs 50,000 – 1,60,000. The selected candidates may be posted at any of the projects or offices of GAIL (India) Limited or any of the subsidiaries/ Joint Ventures of GAIL (India) Limited or deputed to any Department of Government of India/ other PSUs, etc.

GAIL recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Senior Engineer (Chemical): 15

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 30

3 Senior Engineer (Electrical) : 25

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 13

Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 2

Senior Engineer (Civil): 6

Senior Officer (F&S): 5

Senior Officer (C&P): 4

Senior Officer (BIS): 5

Senior Engineer (Telecom/ Telemetry): 3

Senior Officer (Marketing): 30

Senior Officer (F&A): 15

Senior Officer (HR): 15

Senior Officer (Law): 1

Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 1

Senior Officer (Medical Services): 2

Officer (Laboratory): 2

Officer (Official Language): 2

Application fees: The unreserved category has to pay Rs 200 as fees.

Age: The upper age limit for senior officer and senior engineer is 28 years while for Officer (Official Language) is 23 years. There is age relaxation category-wise.

Education: Only full-time regular courses will be considered (except CA/ ICWA qualification) for the above-mentioned posts. For details, check official notification. (gailonline.com/careers/currentOpnning/GAIL-OPEN-MISC-6-2018/DETAILED%20ADVERTISEMENT-%20OPEN-MISC-6-2018.pdf)

To apply online, the candidate should have the following items:

(i) Valid email ID and mobile no.

(ii) SBCollect Reference Number (e.g., DUXXXXXXXX) generated by State Bank of India, if applicable.

(iii) Scanned copy of self-attested recent passport size colour photograph (3.5 X 4.5 cm) of the candidate with white background (.JPEG/ .JPG/ .BMP format size upto 50 KB).