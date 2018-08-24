GAIL is hiring for Manager posts, earn upto Rs 2 lakh per month

GAIL recruitment 2018: Interested aspirants can apply online at the official website, gailonline.com Interested aspirants can apply online at the official website, gailonline.com

GAIL recruitment 2018: GAIL (India) Limited has issued a notification, inviting interested aspirants to attend the walk-in-interview for the posts of manager (marketing). The selected candidates will earn a monthly salary of Rs 70,000 to Rs 2,00,000 per month. Interested aspirants can apply online at the official website, gailonline.com. He/ she should then download the submitted application form and should bring it along with all other relevant documents at the interview venue, “GAIL (India) Limited, GAIL Bhawan, Plot No 73, Road no. 3, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai – 400614, Maharashtra at 8:30 am.”

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 5

Designation



Manager (Marketing – Commodity Risk Management): 4

Manager (Marketing – International LNG and Shipping): 1

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Manager (Marketing – Commodity Risk Management): The aspirants should have done CA/ ICWA

Or

B.Com with minimum 60 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in finance with minimum 65 per cent marks

Or

Graduation (B.A) with honours in economics with minimum 60 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in finance with minimum 65 per cent marks

Or

Graduation (B.A./ B.Sc) with honours in maths with minimum 60 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in finance with minimum 65 per cent marks.

Or

Graduation (B.A./B.Sc) with honours in statistics with minimum 60 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in finance with minimum 65 per cent marks

Or

Graduate in engineering i.e. B.E./ B.Tech with minimum 60 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in finance with minimum 65 per cent marks.

Manager (Marketing – International LNG and Shipping): The aspirants should be holding a bachelor degree in engineering (B.E./ B. Tech./ B. Sc. Engg) with minimum 65 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in marketing/ oil & gas/ petroleum and energy/ energy and infrastructure/ international business with minimum 65 per cent marks.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 34 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Important dates

Interview for Manager (Marketing – Commodity Risk Management): September 7

Interview for Manager (Marketing – International LNG and Shipping): September 9

