GAIL India invites applications for 48 vacancies of executive trainee, check details

Sunday, February 27, 2022
By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
February 27, 2022 1:06:23 pm
The maximum age of the candidates should be 26 years as on March 16.

GAIL India is inviting applications for several vacancies of the executive trainees with a deadline of March 16. Interested candidates can find the application forms and apply through the official GAIL India website — gailonline.com.

The company has posted 48 new vacancies for Executive Trainee recently, out of which 18 are for instrumentation, 15 for mechanical and 15 for electrical.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official GAIL India website — gailonline.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘Applying to GAIL’ tab once the new page loads.

Step 4: The first notification will be about Executive Trainee 2022. Click on ‘Apply’.

Step 5: Click on the required post and fill out the application form.

After successfully submitting the online application, you will receive an auto-generated e-mail confirming the successful submission/registration of your online application. In case of any difficulty, while applying online, candidates can email at career@gail.co.in.

Eligibility

The maximum age of the candidates should be 26 years as on March 16.

Executive trainee in instrumentation should have a minimum qualification of bachelor degree in engineering/ technology in instrumentation/instrumentation and control/ electronics and instrumentation / electrical and instrumentation/electronics / electrical and electronics with minimum 65 per cent marks.

For executive trainees in mechanical, the eligibility criteria is Bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology in mechanical/ production/ production and industrial/ manufacturing/ mechanical and automobile with minimum of 65 per cent marks.

An executive trainee technical should have the minimum qualification of Bachelor degree in engineering/technology in electrical/ electrical and electronics with minimum 65 per cent marks.

Candidates should remember that only full-time regular courses will be considered, and all educational qualifications should be from some UGC recognised Indian University/UGC recognised Indian deemed university or AICTE approved courses from autonomous Indian institutions/concerned statutory council.

