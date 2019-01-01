Data analysis: 5 future jobs that will be top paying in 2019

Big data, data analytics, data science are some of the buzzwords today. And why not, considering data is the new oil, the world needs professionals who can make sense of the quintillion bytes of data being generated every day. With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), this volume is going to expand at an even more colossal pace, proportionately driving the need for talented data-wizards.

Today, jobs need the employee to be friendly with data. There also are new profiles coming up for those who have aced the art of understanding and interpreting data. Here is the list of skills of some high-paying job profiles which are growing exponentially today and would need even more takers in future.

1. Data Scientist: For those who love to identify patterns and have the ability to develop tools that can make sense out of massive sets of data, the job of a data scientist is in demand all over the world. Recently, Bloomberg called the data scientist’s role as ‘America’s hottest job’, and even LinkedIn’s Most Promising Report 2018 reported a 45 per cent year-over-year growth rate for the profile of a data scientist. The job requires a mix of statistics, algorithm-based mathematics, and fluency in programming languages such as Python.

2. Data Analyst: Data Analysts utilise the tools made by data scientists to analyse and interpret the data and draw insights from them that help the management to take effective business decisions. The profile of a data analyst is in high demand as every industry is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and big-data driven tools to collect a large amount of data from consumer behaviour. This aggregate behavioural data needs critical analysis from a large number of perspectives to facilitate businesses in offering more evolved, micro-targeted products and services with better chances of positive conversions.

3. Operations Manager: Different operations from inventory supervision to customer relationship management, require executives to make decisions based on the massive volume of transactional data. Often, the skill of a person at the numbers game, combined with overall industrial experience, helps them take the first-mover advantage to establish greater market share and better revenues. However, being good at understanding and interpreting the data available helps to earn the trust of the upper echelons of management and makes it easier to get business decisions approved.

4. Digital Marketer: The world is on social media, and business owners have to be where the consumers are. The enigma, that is, social media flummox entrepreneurs all over the world, and marketers who understand the medium are in great demand. Email marketing, SEO, social media strategising, influencer engagement etc an able digital marketer needs to know how to combine and interplay between these elements to create an optimal online presence for a brand.

5. Business Analyst: A business analyst is in charge of optimizing business processes across different verticals such as productivity, output, marketing, finance etc. As more businesses and start-ups emerge, cost-efficiency and streamlining of processes is essential for an organization to run at its peak. The job of a business analyst essentially involves studying the data generated by every process and at every stage to identify the inefficiencies and suggest methods to correct the same.

The author is MD India, Udacity