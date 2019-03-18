FSSAI recruitment 2019: Apply for 275 posts for freshers, check details

FSSAI recruitment 2019: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for various post including a technical officer, assistant, personal assistant, central food safety officer, assistant director. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, fssai.gov.in.

A total of 275 vacancies are on offer. According to the official notification, both freshers and experienced candidates can apply for these posts. The application process will begin from March 26 and will conclude on April 14, 2019.

FSSAI recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

FSSAI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, fssai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll at the end to click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ under current openings

Step 4: Register yourself using details

Step 5: Log-in, fill form

Step 6: Make payment

The link is not yet activated and will only be functional from March 26, 2019.

