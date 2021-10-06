FSSAI recruitment: Apply for various posts on direct recruitment basis

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications on direct recruitment basis for various positions. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website – fssai.gov.in. The application process will begin on October 8 and the last date to apply is November 7.

As per the official notification, the cut-off date for eligibility and qualification criteria will be announced on November 7, 2021. The exam will be held in CBT mode and the dates will be notified by the department in due course of time.

A total of 233 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive for the posts of food analyst, technical officer, assistant manager, IT assistant, Hindi translator among others. Candidates applying for multiple posts would be required to indicate their priority for joining the posts in case of selection for more than one post. The priority indicated by the candidate in the online application will be final.

The department has notified the eligible age and educational qualification criteria for each separately. Candidates can check the criteria on the official notice released on the website.

If a candidate faces any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee/intimation charges or downloading of admit card, they can contact the department through e-mail at fssaihelpdesk2021@gmail.com.