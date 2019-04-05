FSSAI internships open for freshers, students: Apply before April 22

FSSAI internship: The Food Saftey and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is inviting applications for the internship. The eight-week-long internship will begin in May 2019. It can be extended for six months duration. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, fssai.gov.in.

The application process has begun and will conclude on April 14, 2019. The announcement of shortlisted candidates will take place on April 22, 2019. Internships will be provided in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and freshers can apply too.

FSSAI internship: Eligibility

Students pursuing a full-time postgraduate degree or diploma from a recognized institute can apply for the internship

FSSAI internship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, fssai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll at the end to click on ‘careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ under current openings

Step 4: Register yourself using details

Step 5: Log-in, fill form

Step 6: Make payment

Meanwhile, the application process for various post including a technical officer, assistant, personal assistant, central food safety officer, assistant director at the FSSAI is still on. Candidates can apply at the official website fssai.gov.in before April 14, 2019. Check entire notification here.

