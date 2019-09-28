From RRB NTPC to RRC group D, check status of Indian railways recruitment exams



RRB, RRC entrance exams calendar 2019: Like last year, the Indian Railways this year too advertised for over one lakh vacant posts in various departments. The recruitment process for the RRB Group C post is almost over, while the recruitment process for the RRB Group D, Junior Engineer (JE), paramedical recruitment are going on.

Advertising

With the completion of the hiring process, over one lakh vacant posts in various departments for years will be filled. Going by the current status of the various recruitment examinations, the Indian Railways may take over a year more to complete the entire recruitment process.

RRB Group C, ALP recruitment exams 2019: Final document verification process dates released

The final document verification process for the recruitment to the post of Group C, ALP began from September 24, 2019. The options are available only for the candidates who could not appear at the initial verification process that was held in August. The document verification process continued till September 26, 2019.

Advertising

A total of 47 lakh candidates appeared in the group C recruitment examinations that were started last year. The recruitment examination was conducted in three phases- stage 1, stage 2 and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

The qualified candidates will be appointed for 64,371 posts with 27,795 for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and 36,576 technician posts. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 19,100 per month.

RRB Group D recruitment exams 2018: Appointment process begins

With the result of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) has been declared, the largest recruitment process for around 1.89 crore candidates had been completed. The regional recruitment boards have started the process of appointing 62,907 vacant pots of Level

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of 7th CPC pay matrix with initial pay of Rs 18,000 per month.

RRC Group D recruitment exams 2019: Application status to be intimidated soon

The application process for around 1,03,769 posts has been closed. Meanwhile, the application process for over a lakh of candidates was rejected over issues in signature and photographs.

The board will soon intimidate the candidates about their application status over e-mail and SMS. The candidates have to appear for the computer-based tests (CBTs) followed by a fitness test. The candidates will get a pay scale on the basis of the 7th CPC pay matrix.

RRB Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment 2019: CBT 2 results to release soon

The recruitment examinations for selection to 13,464 junior engineer posts have been conducted. A total of 2,02,616 candidates were selected to appear for the RRB JE CBT 2 for 13,538 posts at the designation of (JE), JE IT, depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

The answer key has been released, and the results are awaited.

Railways RRB NTPC 2019: Exam dates, admit cards to release soon

There is no communication from the board regarding the exam dates and admit card for the NTPC recruitment examinations. Though an official notification earlier notified that the recruitment examination will be held in September.

The scrutinising of the application is still going on, and according to an official, the delay is due to the Junior Engineer, ALP Technician, other recruitment examinations conducted by the board.

The recruitment examinations will be conducted in three phases, computer-based tests (CBT 1), (CBT 2), followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

To be finally selected, the candidates will have to clear a typing test (TST), and document verification after CBT 1 and 2. A total of 35,277 vacancies are on offer of which 10,628 are for level 12th pass while a total of 24,649 are for graduate degree holders.

RRB Paramedical exams 2019: Document verification process begins

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) released the schedule for document verification for those who have cleared the computer-based test for the paramedical, nursing staff recruitment. The admit card containing venue and time details has been sent to candidates registered email ids and phone numbers via email and SMS.

The list of candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification and cut-off marks for each post will be published on the official websites.

A total of 4.39 lakh candidates registered for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) paramedical examination, out of the total candidates registered for the examination, 62 per cent were females.

A total of 1,937 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment examinations. The RRB conducted CBT from August 5 to 8. For the unreserved and EWS candidates, one must score 40 per cent marks for OBC and SC students need to have 30 per cent marks while ST candidates need to get 25 per cent marks to qualify. Candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for document verification, and 50 per cent more will be in standby.

RRB ministerial and isolated recruitment 2019: No confirmation on exam dates, admit card

There is no confirmation for the examination dates and admit card for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) ministerial and isolated posts. As per the official notification released earlier, the recruitment examination was scheduled to be conducted from June to July.

As per the syllabus, the general portion of the recruitment exam will consist of 50 questions and the language part will have 30 questions from Hindi and 20 from English. While the entire exam will be translated in both languages, the Hindi/ English portion will have to be answered in the said language only. The difficulty level of the exam, as per the RRB, will be of class 12 standard.

To be considered pass in the exam, candidates will have to match the minimum cut-off. For the unreserved category, the cut-off is 40 per cent and for OBC and SC category candidates it is 30 per cent while for those belonging to ST category the cut-off is 25 per cent. There is also a relaxation of 2 per cent for PwD candidates.

Railway RPF constable, ancillary, SI recruitment 2019: Appointment process continuing

After the completion of the recruitment process for the posts of constable, ancillary, and Sub-Inspector (SI), the candidates are now being appointed for the various posts.

The selected candidates for the ancillary posts will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 with additional allowances per month.

For the posts of Constable, the selected candidates will be in the 7th CPC pay Matrix and will get an initial pay of Rs 21,700 plus other allowances admissible at that time.

The board had earlier advertised for 9,739 vacant posts which consist of Constable male- 4403, Constable female- 4216, SI (Sub Inspector) male- 819, SI (Sub Inspector) female- 301.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.