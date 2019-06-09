From RBI, Ministries to Lok Sabha: List of top government internships and how to apply

—Sarvesh Agrawal

What is the most common monologue of most Indian parents? ‘Do a government job‘! But we all know it is not a cakewalk to get into the government sector. What if I could tell you that you could make your parents happy as well as explore what it is like to work as a government employee. Such internships will not only prepare you for a full-time government job but also introduce you to what happens behind the scenes in the agencies.

Sounds exciting? Let us quickly take a look at some of the best governments internships for the year

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Ministry of External Affairs offers onsite and offsite internships to students wherein they are required to conduct research, write reports, and analyse evolving developments. Students who have completed their third year in a five-year integrated programme or have finished their graduation can apply to onsite internships at MEA, while other undergraduate students can apply for offsite internships. The MEA internships typically range from one-six months and are unpaid.

How to apply: The applications for an MEA internship are open throughout the year. Students are required to send a copy of the application form along with their resume, NOC, introduction letter from the head of the institution, self-attested mark sheets, and a copy each of three proofs of identity including passport and Aadhar card to MEA headquarters, addressed to the joint secretary.

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Finance offers internships in its Department of Expenditure and Department of Economic Affairs to research scholars, students who have completed their graduation in first class, or those who are pursuing a postgraduation in economics, finance, or management. A Ministry of Finance internship typically lasts six months and interns are offered a stipend of Rs 10,000.

How to apply: Students can apply online for an internship at the Department of Economic Affairs.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs offers two-month internships to students pursuing post graduation in commerce, law, economics, finance, and management for Serious Fraud Investigation Office (various aspects of white collar crimes, research, laws, and technology to prevent fraud) and for the offices of LO (liquidation process). The selected interns will be provided with a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000.

How to apply: A notification is issued every year in January, and interested students can apply to internships at MCA by sending their applications in the proforma along with their resume by post to the concerned department at MCA, New Delhi, or via email before February 15.

State Bank of India

The State Bank of India (SBI) offers internships to students pursuing a degree in law, management, engineering, commerce, and other related disciplines to work on different projects related to banking. The SBI internships last 10-12 weeks, and interns are offered a monthly stipend of Rs 15-20,000.

How to apply: Interested students can email their application to the Chief Manager, Learning & Development, at cmld.lhodel@sbi.co.in. You can also drop your application at the nearest SBI branch for an internship.

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha offers two types of internships that generally invite applications in the month of May. A three-month and a one-month internship. Students who have completed two years in their postgraduation degree are eligible for a three-month internship and are offered a monthly stipend of Rs 20,00. For one-month internship, students pursuing graduation or postgraduation in science, social sciences, finance, management, law, language, etc. can apply. They will get a monthly stipend of Rs 25,00.

How to apply: Students can apply online. They will have to produce a recommendation letter from the principal or HOD of their institution, NOC, and a cover letter describing why they want to do this internship, their career goals, and how the internship would help them achieve these goals.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY)

The MEITY offers internships to students pursuing B.E/B.Tech or M.E./M.Tech across domains such as e-governance, IT/ITeS industry, cybersecurity, research, and hardware manufacturing. The internships are open twice a year between May – June and December – January. The internship typically lasts two-three months and selected interns are paid a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000.

How to apply: Under the Digital India Internship Scheme, students can apply to internships online by registering themselves on their web portal. The applications will need to be forwarded by the institution where a student is enrolled in.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) offers six-week internships to students pursuing graduation, postgraduation, or research in engineering, management, economics, finance, law, computers, and library management and provides a monthly stipend of Rs 5000. The interns work on drafting proposals, exploring policies, rules and regulations, and improving the investment climate.

How to apply: Interested students can apply by writing to the joint secretary in the prescribed proforma.

National Museum

Students pursuing graduation or postgraduation in history, science, architecture, design, engineering, photography, linguistics, and library management can apply to 6 to 12-week-long unpaid internships at the National Museum. Students can apply to summer and winter internships in more than 10 departments such as anthropology, archaeology, antiquities, education, etc.

How to apply: Students can apply by filling in the application form on the website and emailing it to the national museum along with a cover letter, resume, SOP, reference from a professor, copy of college I-card, and a writing sample.

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog offers six to weeks to three-month-long unpaid internships to students pursuing bachelors, masters, and Ph.D. Students can apply online to a NITI Aayog internship from 1st to 10th of every month through their official careers page.

Reserve Bank of India

RBI offers 3-6 month internships to students pursuing a bachelors or masters degree in relevant discipline. Interns are offered a monthly stipend of Rs 15-35,000. Students can apply to internships at RBI by sending in required details to the concerned department. For complete details about RBI internships, you can read the complete process of getting an internship at RBI.

Students can also look for government internships at the Ministry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Law and Justice, Competition Commission of India, and Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

The author is founder and CEO of Internshala – an internships and training platform

