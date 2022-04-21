Civil Services Day 2022: Glorious journey of LBSNAA from Delhi and Shimla to Mussoorie

It was the spring of 1958 when the then Union home minister G B Pant informed the second Lok Sabha about the government’s intention to set up a national academy for training civil servants. “We propose to set up a National Academy of Training so that the services, wherever they may function, whether as Administrative officers or as Accountants or as Revenue officers, might imbibe the true spirit and discharge their duties in a manner that will raise their efficiency and establish concord between them and the public completely,” Pant had said then.

The words were put into action. The Ministry of Home Affairs decided to merge the IAS Training School, Delhi, and the IAS Staff College in Shimla to form a National Academy of Administration to be set up in Mussoorie’s Charleville Estate. Initially, officers were trained in the historic building of Metcalfe House in Delhi, where the DRDO stands today.

Beginning of a tradition

On the first day of September 1959, the National Academy of Administration came into being in the erstwhile premises of the British-era Hotel Charleville and the Happy Valley Club in Mussoorie. It was not a very comfortable venue initially but niggling glitches and gaps were wrinkled out soon. In the same year of its foundation, the academic curriculum at the training institute also witnessed a paramount change. On July 13, 1959, a combined course was organised for all the services at the I.A.S Training School, Metcalfe House with 115 officers. That tradition is being followed in the Mussoorie academy now for the past 62 years and is popularly known as the foundation course.

Within a decade of this change, the academy curriculum again saw another important shift. A sandwich pattern of training was introduced in 1969, which included Phase-I, district training in the respective state cadres allotted to officers followed by Phase-II training. This training pattern remains the same.

Since the officers from across the country join the academy and are allotted state cadres according to their ranks, the provision to impart training in the regional languages was also introduced in the curriculum.

Saudamini, who teaches Odiya and Bengali languages at LBSNAA, said all the officers in the foundation course are trained in the respective regional language as per their state cadres. “The idea is to make the officers familiar with the local language of the area they will be serving at. Around 25-30 classes are arranged for them to get acquainted with the language. By the end of the course, officers are well-versed enough to speak and understand the language,” she said.

The course reading material provided to the trainees is both in Hindi and English languages.

Changes here and there

As the academy evolved with the changing environment, its infrastructure and stature also saw principal developments. Since its inception, the academy functioned under the Ministry of Home Affairs till 1970, again from 1977 to 1985. However, for a brief period of 1970-77, it came under the Cabinet Secretariat. From 1985 onwards the academy was handled by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

In 1972, the name of the academy was changed from the National Academy of Training to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration. And a year later, the word “national” was added and it became the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, as it is now known.

The staff and officers talk about the unforgettable memories they made here, which they say are mostly good but some accidents also scarred the academy. Within a span of 10 years, the academy witnessed two natural disasters which destroyed its vivacious heritage structures. In May 1984, a portion of the campus, which housed the officers’ mess, the library, VIP guest house, director’s residence etc, was destroyed in a fire. In 1991, the Uttarkashi earthquake severely damaged the two iconic sites of the academy—the ladies’ block and the G B Pant block.

The academy now has huge, well-equipped, and modern buildings—Karmashila, Dhruvshila and Gyanshila in place of the old G B Pant Block and A N Jha block (named after the first director of the Mussoorie academy), and the Kalindi guest house on the land where the ladies’ block stood.

