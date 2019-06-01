From combined services to forest officer recruitment UPPSC cancels several exams till further notice

UPPSC recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has cancelled several recruitment exams including UP combined state / upper subordinate services and assistant conservator of forest (SCF) and range forest officer (RFO) exam, recruitment for programmer among others. The UPPSC in a recent notice stated, “the exams notified under half-yearly calender (July to December 2019) stand cancelled.” The notification added, “a revised calendar will be released by the commission”.

The UPPSC did not share any reason behind the cancellation. As many as 10 recruitment exams have been cancelled under the notice. The UPPSC had said, “date of these exams and the revised calendar will be released on suitable time.” As per the previously released schedule, the exams were to begin from July 7, 2019 with UPPSC computer operator, programmer recruitment exam.

The list of cancelled exams include –

The UP combined state / upper subordinate services and assistant conservator of forest (SCF) and range forest officer (RFO) Prelims 2019

The UP combined state SCF, RFO Mains 2018

Recruitment exam for the post of computer operator grade B

Recruitment exam for the post of programmer grade 1

Recruitment exam for the post of programmer grade 2

Screening exam for the post of the spokesperson at the state degree college

