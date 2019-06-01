Toggle Menu
From combined services to forest officer recruitment UPPSC cancels several exams till further noticehttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/from-combined-services-to-forest-officer-recruitment-uppsc-cancels-several-exams-till-further-notice-uppsc-up-nic-in-5760165/

From combined services to forest officer recruitment UPPSC cancels several exams till further notice

UPPSC recruitment 2019: The commission did not give any reason behind the cancellation and stated in its notice that the dates for conducting cancelled exams and the revised calendar will be released soon.

UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in, upsc, uppsc jobs, up govt jobs, up programmer job, up rpfo cancelled, uppsc ro rpf recruitment cancelled, uppsc exam calendar cancelled, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri resultm employment news, govt jobs,
UPPSC recruitment 2019: Half-yearly calendar cancelled. (Representational image)

UPPSC recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has cancelled several recruitment exams including UP combined state / upper subordinate services and assistant conservator of forest (SCF) and range forest officer (RFO) exam, recruitment for programmer among others. The UPPSC in a recent notice stated, “the exams notified under half-yearly calender (July to December 2019) stand cancelled.” The notification added, “a revised calendar will be released by the commission”.

The UPPSC did not share any reason behind the cancellation. As many as 10 recruitment exams have been cancelled under the notice. The UPPSC had said, “date of these exams and the revised calendar will be released on suitable time.” As per the previously released schedule, the exams were to begin from July 7, 2019 with  UPPSC computer operator, programmer recruitment exam.

Read| Check UPPSC recruitment calendar 2019

The list of cancelled exams include –

The UP combined state / upper subordinate services and assistant conservator of forest (SCF) and range forest officer (RFO) Prelims 2019
The UP combined state SCF, RFO Mains 2018
Recruitment exam for the post of computer operator grade B
Recruitment exam for the post of programmer grade 1
Recruitment exam for the post of programmer grade 2
Screening exam for the post of the spokesperson at the state degree college

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CISF Head Constable Admit Card 2019 released: Check how to download, exam pattern, salary
2 UPSC CSE prelims 2019 on June 2: Important instructions released, check updates
3 SBI SO recruitment 2019: Apply for 19 posts; check eligibility, exam dates, admit card