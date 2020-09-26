From CGL to JE, SSC allows candidates to change exam city for various exams

SSC allows exam city change option. (Representational image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the application form edit option for several recruitment drives. From junior engineer to a stenographer to selection post and combined graduate level exam (CGL) 2019, the SSC is allowing candidates to fill in or edit the options of cities they wish to appear for the exam. Candidates who have applied for these exams can do so at ssc.nic.in. The window has been open and will remain active till September 29, as per the official notice.

“Candidates are required to login through their ‘registration number’ and ‘password’ on the website of the Commission – ssc.nic.in. The option for a change of examination centre will be available in the ‘candidates’ dashboard’ under the tab ‘latest notifications’,” the official notice read.

The recruitment exams have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates are being given a chance to edit their exam city to ensure that they have to travel the least distances amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, over one lakh posts are lying vacant in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the BSF and the CRPF. At present, the process of recruitment for 60,210 posts of constables, 2,534 posts of sub-inspectors through the Staff Selection Commission, and 330 posts of assistant commandants through the Union Public Service Commission is underway.

