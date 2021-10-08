From average school student to BPSC topper, Gourav Singh shares his success journey

In the Bihar Public Service Commission 65th CCE results declared on Thursday, Rohtas district’s Gourav Singh bagged the first rank in his second attempt in the exam. He had also qualified for the 64th CCE in which he was allotted the assistant director position in the state social welfare department.

However, success didn’t come easy to Gaurav. “I was an average student throughout my school years. =I was not able to crack the engineering entrance examination (JEE). There was a lack of self-confidence in me that kept me away from appearing in the civil service exam for three years,” he said.

The 28-year-old graduated in BTech Mechanical Engineering from KIIT and worked with Accenture for three years. Despite working with a corporate company, the desire to join the government services never faded and Gourav began his preparation for the defence services exam.

Even though he cleared the preliminary stage of the assistant commandant exam, he was not able to go further after he was detectiing with colour blindness in his medical round. With the doors to defence services closed now, he decided to prepare for the civil service exam.

“My aim was to be in the government services and UPSC civil service was the next best choice. Hence, I began the preparation for the civil service exam and simultaneously prepared for state PCS as well. As the syllabus of both the exams substantially overlaps, it wasn’t a hurdle to prepare for the BPSC CCE,” the topper shared.

When most of the UPSC aspirants shift to Delhi for preparation, Gourav chose not to follow the herd mentality. “I was working in Pune, and therefore I chose to continue my preparation here itself . As all the study material is available online, shifting to a new city didn’t make sense,” Gourav said.

Talking about his strategy, Gaurav said he only prepared for the BPSC CCE 20 days prior to the exam day and largely focused on qualifying the UPSC civil services. “For BPSC prelims, I read Arihant and Lucent books for Bihar history section. For mains, I referred to KBC nano. Apart from this, I only revised my UPSC civil service notes,” he shared.

For current affairs, he mainly followed Vision IAS monthly handouts as well as The Indian Express newspaper. “I have been religously following The Indian Express Explained section and it has a major contribution in my answer writing practice. Articles by C Rajamohan, Anand Grover are ones I never miss,” he said.

For aspirants preparing for BPSC, he suggests focusing on the self-made notes for revision. He also lays emphasis on solving the previous years’ papers as many questions are repeated in the mains exam. For the interview stage, he suggests focusing on current affairs.

“In my interview, not even a single question was asked about Bihar state or from my educational background. Most of the questions were related to the Afghanistan crisis, Odisha and the national schemes. Hence, aspirants should be well-prepared with the current events,” the topper shared.

Gourav has also appeared in the UPSC Civil Service exam thrice but wasn’t able to crack the main exam. For his UPSC preparation, he largely follows the NCERTs, the conventional books like Laxmikant, Spectrum, Bipin Chandra as well as online lessons by Mrunal Patel.