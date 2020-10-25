Fresh vacancies advertised in Railway, UPSC, AICTE; apply now

Check list of jobs to apply this month. Representational image/ file

As the unlocking process has started, the government and private sectors have advertised for various vacancies which includes- Union Public Service Commission, (UPSC), All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) and, Railways among others.

The online application process for a majority of the vacant posts will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector post, here is the list of jobs to apply for this week.

AICTE recruitment 2020: The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of principal investigator, data analyst, data manager, other vacant positions. There is a single vacancy for every post, and the selected candidates will get a salary above Rs 1 lakh. The candidates can apply till October 28 through the website- aicte-india.org.

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has advertised for fresh vacancies in various government departments include Ministry of Defence, Health and Family Welfare. There are in total 44 vacant posts, which include 11 vacancies in Defence Ministry, and 33 in Health Ministry.

The interested, eligible candidates can apply through the website- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The online application process will be closed on October 30.

RRB recruitment 2020: The National Rail and Transportation Institute, NRTI has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts of teaching and non-teaching. The vacancies are for the posts of professor, associate professor, assistant professor, other non-teaching positions.

The online window to apply for the respective positions will be closed on November 10. The interested, eligible candidates can apply at nrti.edu.in.

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the post of stenographer grade C and D. The application process has begun on October 10 and will conclude on November 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

