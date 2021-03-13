Freelance jobs register 22% growth in January amid slowdown: Report

The data showed that there is a two-fold increase in freelance jobs between May and June 2020 from the same period in 2019. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

There is a significant uptick witnessed in the freelance job market registering a 22 per cent jump in hiring in January 2021 compared to that in 2019. The job search website Indeed report analysed the spike in freelance jobs due to organisational restructure of workforce following pandemic disruptions.

The data showed that there is a two-fold increase in freelance jobs between May and June 2020 from the same period in 2019. Also, following implementation of work-from-home structures, job search activity was higher and was peaking in April 2020 as against pre pandemic phases, the report mentioned.

READ | Post-Covid world: Flexible hours, work from home among norms

Sectors like creative, tech, sales and recruitment have most of the freelance jobs, contributing to 55 per cent of the overall posted on the job search portal Indeed. As of January 2021, freelance writer was the most in-demand job, followed by freelance designer, recruiter, developer and digital marketer. Business development executive and PhP developer also emerged in the top 10 freelance job titles in the country.

The data also highlighted that searches for freelance jobs were highest in the age group of 20- 29 years. Also, the highest paid freelance jobs are- PHP developer, recruiter, business development executive, content writer and digital market.

Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India, said: “Pushing the freelance community to the fore, the pandemic year witnessed increased hiring and search momentum for freelance jobs on Indeed. We believe that changes in the external job environment and the added flexibility of work-from-home, has significantly improved the attitude of the employer and job seeker towards freelance jobs.”