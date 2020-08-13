Fraud alert: Railways says did not advertise for 5,285 posts

Railways denied publishing any such advertisement (Source: Twitter/RailMinIndia)

A recruitment notification advertising for 5,285 posts in the Indian Railways is fraudulent and illegal, claims the Ministry of Railways. In an official release, the Ministry said, “It has come to notice of Ministry of Railways that one organisation by name of Avestran Infotech” having website address http://www.avestran.in has given an advertisement in a prominent newspaper on 8th August 2020 calling for applications against a total number of 5285 number of post in eight categories on outsourcing basis on Indian Railways on 11 years contract.”

“It is further clarified that the Railways have not authorized any private agency as yet to do the recruitment of staff on its behalf as alleged by the above-named agency. Railways has initiated an investigation and is going on to take the strictest action as per law against the above agency/persons involved in the above matter,” it added.

Read | AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exams from September 20

The notification demanded candidates to deposit Rs 750 as an online fee and the last date for receipt of applications has been mentioned as September 10. Since the notification is fake, candidates and government job aspirants are advised not to apply for the same.

The Railways advertises through 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and 16 Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). While the Railways had sought tender from a third party to conduct NTPC exams due to a large number of applications, it has not hired anyone to advertised on its behalf yet. “Vacancies on Indian Railways are filled up by giving wide publicity through Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs),” the Railways clarified.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd