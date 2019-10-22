WBTET 2017: West Bengal set to hold TET exam after a gap of 4 years

After a gap of four years, the West Bengal government is likely to hold Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) by December this year. The recruitment examination will be held on the basis of the notification released by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in 2017.

Advertising

The state government is likely to announce the dates of examinations after October 27, 2019. “The state government is all set to conduct the TET for around 30,000 vacancies in various schools across the state. The exam notification will be released after getting approval from the government,” said Manik Bhattacharya, president, WBBPE.

Around 3.5 lakh candidates had applied for the WBTET in 2017. The board will re-open the registration portal to give chance to those aspirants who have not applied yet.

Take mock test for Teacher Eligibility Test: Click here

The TET notification was released in October but the state government was not able to conduct the examination as there were no clarity on the number of vacancies. Unlike the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which is held annually to give a certificate to qualified candidates, the West Bengal TET is held to recruit successful candidates.

Advertising

IN VIDEO | HRD to introduce new BEd curriculum, teacher training programmes

“We will announce the test dates taking in to consideration of holidays, school and college examinations, job examinations,” said West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

In 2015, the central government had revised the qualifications for teacher recruitment, which led to disqualification of around 85,000 candidates from being recruited despite clearing TET 2015. As per the notification, the candidates needed to hold a minimum Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) certificate to be recruited as a teacher in primary schools. As per the records of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, around 85,000 successful candidates could not be absorbed as they did not fulfil the minimum qualifications of having D.El.Ed certificate.

The recruitment examination was conducted for 40,000 vacancies for the posts of primary teachers in West Bengal.

The candidates who want to apply for the posts of primary teachers need to possess a Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary (or class 10+2) pass certificate with at least 50 per cent marks and two-year diploma in D.El.Ed. The reserved category candidates need to score a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.