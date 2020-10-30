Following COVID-19, interest in contract jobs jumped by 150%: Report

According to the Indeed report, the job seekers interest for contract jobs jumped 2.5 times in seven months. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Following the effect of COVID-19 pandemic induced shutdowns across industries, the job seekers have shown wide interest in the contract or temporary jobs which was increased by 150 per cent, while posting for these jobs increased by 119 per cent between January and July, as per a report by job search website – Indeed. According to the data, the job seekers interest jumped 2.5 times in seven months. In July, searches for contract jobs was three times higher (at 207 per cent) than in July.

READ | Hiring rebounds in retail, e-commerce sectors following festive season: Report

While the demand for contract workers was in an increasing graph since January, the month-on-month comparisons between 2019 and 2020 showed that hiring for contract jobs more than doubled in June and July this year, at 110 per cent and 143 per cent, respectively.

Also, the year-wise comparisons between 2020 and 2019 suggest that the installation category clocked the highest increase (128 per cent) in demand for contract workers such as maintenance personnel and service engineers. Further, the work-from-home model creating greater capacity for hires who would help enable a smooth transition like setting up Wi-Fi access or assembling ergonomic workstations.

READ | Hiring up by 24% from last month; boost from pharma, education sectors: Report

Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India said, “The data has suggested that the Indian labour market is experiencing a shift towards a gig economy with an increasing number of workers seeking contractual or freelancing opportunities. With the pandemic, this has now also become true of employers.”

Read | Here’s how IITs, IIMs are planning to get jobs for their students in Covid-hit economy

Bengaluru recorded the highest postings for contract jobs between January and July this year, followed by Mumbai and Hyderabad, although all three cities witnessed overall degrowth from last year, as per report.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd