FMS Delhi achieves 100% placement, 12 students get ‘placement holiday’ opportunity

The Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi (FMS) has concluded the final placement process for the batch of 2022 with the highest average CTC of Rs 32.4 lakh. From a batch of 269 students, a total of 257 took part in this placement process.

Like last year, the institute was able to achieve 100 per cent placement this year too. The average CTC increased to Rs 32.4 lakh with a 24 per cent increment and the median CTC rose to Rs 30 lakh with an increase of 25 per cent; achieving an all-time high across both the metrics. The average CTC of the top quartile stood at Rs. 48.4 lakh and 95 per cent of the offers made were above Rs. 20 lakh.

In addition to this increase in packages, the institute also saw 24 per cent rise in the number of offers made in the BFSI sector and welcomed a total of 28 new recruiters this placement drive such as Adani, Aon, Avendus Capital, Bharti Enterprises, Crisil, Deloitte India & USI, Extramarks, among others

The marquee recruiters on campus included Accenture Strategy, Adobe, Amazon, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group, Citibank, Coca-Cola, ITC Limited, Kearney, Media.net, Microsoft, Paytm, Standard Chartered.

While 16 per cent of the total offers were from the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) domain, 35 per cent of the candidates got placed in Consulting, Strategy and General Management domain, and 29 per cent received offers in the Operations/IT/E-commerce domain. Apart from the FMCG sectors, 20 per cent of the offers were made in sales/marketing roles.

In addition to this, 12 students have been given a unique opportunity called ‘placement holiday’. Through this opportunity, FMS has given these 12 students the provision to take a placement holiday to pursue an entrepreneurial journey. In this system, students can take a break from the placement process and pursue an entrepreneurial venture. The students can then return within two years to sit for the placements.