FMS placement 2021-2023: All students placed, 72% increase in consulting offers

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi has concluded its final placement process for the batch of 2021-2023 and observed a nine per cent increase in the average stipend to Rs 2.62 lakhs.

For the academic session of 2021-2023, the average stipend for the top 10 per cent was Rs 3.7 lakhs, Rs 3.36 lakhs for the top 25 per cent and Rs 3.13 lakhs for the top 50 per cent.

This time, 127 freshers were hired by the participating companies, 35 students upto a year’s experience, 71 students had 13 to 24 months’ experience, 30 students have 25 to 36 months of experience and nine employees had more than 36 months of work experience.

FMS observed a 32 per cent increase in finance offers, 72 per cent increase in consulting offers and 18 per cent increase in the median stipend to Rs 2.6 lakhs.

In a batch of 278 students, 272 students appeared for placements and all of them were placed, while six students signed out/took a placement holiday — under which FMS allows students to pursue their own ventures and then allows them to participate in a subsequent placement process for upto two years, incase they want to avail the opportunity.

The batch of 2021-2023 saw recruiters such as Adani, Adobe, Amazon, ITC, KPMG, ICICI Bank, Google, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Flipkart, Ernst & Young, Nestle, Puma, Yes Bank, Unacademy, Udaan, Tata Play, Oyo, Schindler, Deloitte, Disney, Cipla, Coca-Cola and many more. Out of 122 companies that confirmed their participation, 78 were invited and 290 offers were made in different domains.