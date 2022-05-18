FMS placement 2020-2022: Highest ever average CTC Rs 32.4 lakh; 24% increase in freshers’ salary

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi has concluded its final placement process for the batch of 2020-2022 with an average CTC of Rs 32.4 lakh per annum. This year, the institute conducted the placements in a completely virtual setting.

This year, the institute recorded the highest ever average CTC of Rs 32.4 lakh per annum, and 90 per cent of the candidates received offers above Rs 20 lakh per annum. Also, this year’s placement saw a 24 per cent increase in finance related roles.

In the average CTC, the top 10 per cent of the candidates got 54.5 lakh per annum, top 25 per cent received 48.4 lakh per annum and the top 50 per cent received 40.78 lakh per annum.

Out of the placed candidates, 110 students were freshers and there was a 24 per cent increase in the CTC offered to freshers. Additionally, 51 students had upto a year’s experience, 22 students had 13 to 18 months of experience, 32 showed 19-24 months of experience, 30 students had 25-36 months and 12 students had more than 37 months of experience.

The highest domestic CTC stood at Rs 58 lakh per annum. The institute recorded a 37 per cent increase in the average CTC for the top 100 offers and 50 per cent of the batch secured more than Rs 30 lakh per annum.

Companies such as Adani, Tata Sky, Ola, Johnson & Johnson, PhonePe, Amazon, Microsoft, JSW, Nykaa, American Express, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, HDFC Bank, KPMG, Deloitte, Boston Consulting group, Ernst & Young, Purplle, PWC, Jio, Swiggy, Standard Chartered, Wipro, Unacademy and several other participated as recruiters for the batch of 2020-2022.

FMS also provides a placement holiday to students who wish to pursue their own ventures and allows them to participate in a subsequent placement process for upto two years, incase they want to avail the opportunity.