Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

FMS Delhi achieves 100% summer internship placement, highest stipend at Rs 3.02 lakh

This year, the average stipend saw an increase of 13 per cent while the median stipend saw a staggering increase of 15 per cent from the previous year.

IIT placement, iit bhu placementThe highest average stipend has been registered at Rs 3.02 lakh for two months.(Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

The Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi has concluded the summer internship placement process for the 2022-24 batch with 100 per cent of students being placed. The highest average stipend has been registered at Rs 3.02 lakh for two months.

Around 29 per cent of students were hired in Consulting and Strategy domain with major recruiters being Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., BCG, Ernst & Young. As many as 15 per cent of the students received offers for BFSI domain while 17 per cent of the students were recruited for product management and analytics roles. Around 26 per cent of the students accepted offers in Sales & Marketing rolled out by the most prestigious firms across the country.

A total of 109 companies expressed intent to participate in the Summer Placement process at FMS Delhi out of which 89 companies were invited and 311 offers were made to the full-time MBA – batch of 2024. As a part of Arthashastra Talk series, FMS Delhi hosted over 120 business leaders to facilitate a comprehensive learning curve for its students. 

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 12:41:21 pm
