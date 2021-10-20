FMS Delhi achieves 100% summer internship placement, highest package at Rs 2.62 lakh

Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi has concluded the summer internship placement process for the 2021-23 batch with 100 per cent of students being placed. The highest ever average stipend has been registered at Rs. 2,62,000 for two months, an increase of 9 per cent from last year.

This year, the median stipend saw a staggering increase of 18 per cent to Rs 2.60 lakh for two months, from last year, the FMS said in an official statement.

The highest stipend of Rs 5 lakh was offered in the BFSI sector. Around 37 per cent of students were hired in Consulting and General Management domains, an increase of 72 per cent from last year. While 15 per cent of the students received offers for finance roles. Around 23 per cent of the students accepted offers in sales and marketing, rolled out by the most prestigious firms across the country.

As many as 25 per cent of the students were recruited for e-Commerce/IT/Operations by firms such as Adobe, Amazon, Atlassian, Flipkart, Google, Info Edge, Microsoft, Media.net, and Udaan.

A total of 102 companies participated in the summer placements process at FMS Delhi, with 74 companies being slotted and 290 offers made to the full-time MBA – Batch of 2023. As a part of the Arthashastra Talk series, FMS Delhi hosted over 150 business leaders to facilitate comprehensive learning for its students.