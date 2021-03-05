FMS Delhi achieves 100% placement, highest package at 58.8 lakh

Despite the economic slowdown, the Faculty of Management Studies-Delhi has achieved a 100 per cent placement with the highest package at 58.8 lakh and the median package stood at 24 lakh. Of the 102 companies that participated in the final virtual placements process, the institute claims 84 companies made 228 offers.

FMS received its highest ever number of PPOs and 36 per cent increase in the number of product management offers as compared to last year. In a first, 77 per cent of the offers were above 20 lakh with an average CTC of top 100 offers at 31.8 lakh. The average package for the female candidates also increased to 26.4 lakh.

About 23 new companies including BMW, Ericsson, HCL participated this season. Continuing the trend of the last few years, e-Commerce companies were the biggest recruiters. E-commerce giants offered coveted product and programme management roles. The Operations/IT/E-commerce domain received 34 per cent of the total offers from companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Go-MMT, HCL, Microsoft, Media.net, Myntra, Paytm, UnitedHealth Group.

As many as 30 per cent of the candidates got placed in the consulting, strategy and general management domain. Prominent recruiters offering roles in this domain were ABG, Accenture, Bain & Co., BCG, Capgemini, EY, IBM, JSW, Kearney, Reliance, RPG and TAS.

Apart from legacy recruiters in the FMCG sector, sales/marketing roles were offered by the pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, retail, e-Commerce, industrial goods and automobile sectors. A total of 20 per cent of offers were made in this domain.

Nearly 15 per cent of the total offers were from the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) domain with roles being offered in front end investment banking, private equity, corporate finance, corporate banking, wealth management, treasury etc.