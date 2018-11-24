Five tips how companies can ease employees travelling to work

Research reveals that staying close to office or having extremely short commutes often lead to longer employee retention on the job. However, with the increasing cost of living and stress on urban landscapes, not everyone is privileged enough to find a decent apartment tucked right in the corner of their office. As a result, employees stuck in longer commutes to work, often end up grappling with several crucial issues like tardiness and absenteeism, one that also reflects on their productivity and overall mental health.

As the human talent becomes extremely coveted, enterprises must consider ways of inspiring employee fidelities. While not every employee can find an accommodation around the office, ensuring easy ways to commute to and from work will certainly come in handy for the employees.

Here’s discussing top five ways in which present day enterprises may achieve the same:

Offer flexible work timings: By offering flexible work hours or remote working facilities, companies can easily take the pain away from daily commutes. In fact, with flexible working hours, employees can avoid commuting during peak hours and thus, reduce the time that would go in commuting or being stuck in jams. Besides, if the work isn’t collaborative in nature, enterprises should let employees telecommute.

Provide benefits to commuters: The more employees spend on commuting to work, the more dissatisfied they would get with their jobs. However, enterprises can curb the same by contributing towards the entire cost borne by employees in commuting to and from work. For instance, providing fuel gift cards, covering the cost of public transportation against actuals, reimbursing for the parking, if the same is not available within the premises, amongst others, will ease the commuting woes faced by the employees. Companies may either provide reimbursements or resources that would help employees save on their travel costs. This may also include employee transportation facilities, pick and drops to the nearest metro stations or hub-spots, and more.

Make processes easy: Reimbursements often take a lot of time and employees have to jump through various loops of submitting the expenses, filling out forms and whatnot. However, in this age of technology the same can be fast-tracked and made rather simple. Thus, leverage the best of technology so that reimbursements and other protocol and compliance-related issues are handled on auto-pilot.

Pay heed to employee’s preferences: Instead of deciding what would be best for employees, always be open for employee’s feedback and opinions. Ask employees what kind of perks or benefits will reduce their commuting woes and make sure to include the same. This would not only ease out commuting but will also convey to the employees that their thoughts and opinions matter to the management. And when the employees feel that their opinions are respected at the organization, they are inspired to stay for long and go out of their way in meeting the business objectives.

Clearly communicate the policies: Taking into account all the suggestions, enterprises should have a well-drafted employee transportation policy. It should include details for reimbursements, flexible work hours, commuting during wee hours, safety measures for female commuters and pregnant employees, employee transportation facilities made available by the enterprises. The management must also ensure that the policies are well communicated across the board and the new hires are well-versed with the same.

Managed service providers: A solution to reckon

Providing proper employee commute could get cumbersome for enterprises. As the business world evolves, it calls for greater synergies and collaborations between different service providers. Thus, partnering with the MSPs in the employee transportation domain would allow businesses to not only focus on their core expertise without having to worry about ground transportation but also will enable cost optimization, compliance and financial audit.

When it comes to employee transportation, in addition to ensuring optimum utilization of resources, organizations also have to adhere by certain protocols and standards. Providing safe commuting options for female employees is a must. Pregnant employees, on the other hand, should spend the minimum time commuting. Consequently, they could either be the last pick-ups and first drops, or a vehicle could be arranged only for them. At the same time, the routes should be such that the employees spend minimum time in commuting.

MSPs, with their evolved, tech-driven processes and a deep-rooted understanding of the sector resolve several challenges faced by the enterprises. By understanding the mobility trends from several corporate business districts, MSPs are able to chalk out the best routes and re-route in real-time, ensuring critical mass and that the minimum time is spent in commuting while the regulations are completely met. Besides, as a much evolved solution, MSPs don’t wait for the rosters to be generated by the vendors or verified by the audit team, and fast-track the entire process seamlessly with technology.

These features help the businesses focus on their key strengths, as the MSPs take the entire stress away from employee transportation. The paradigm has thus resulted in cost savings for the corporates, going up till 30% of the total spent on employee transportation.

– The article is written by the founder & CEO Aaveg.