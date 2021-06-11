BPSC 64th CCE result: Five students of Jamia Hamdard RCA clears exam

Five students who received coaching and training from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Hamdard. Image source: Jamia Hamdard

Five students who received training and coaching from Jamia Hamdard’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), have cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE). The students will be placed as as Revenue Officer, Commercial Tax Officer, District Audit Officer, Assistant Director Social Welfare Department, Block Minority Welfare Officer, etc. in Bihar.

“The remarkable success, which has come due to the collective and sustained efforts of teachers and students, continues to raise the standards of the teaching for competitive examinations across educational institutions mainly for UPSC and State Civil Services,“ said professor MA Jafri, Vice-Chancellor.

Read | UPSC Civil Services: List of institutes offering scholarships and free coaching

Previously, 7 students who received coaching and training from Jamia Hamdard’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam 2019.

The Residential Coaching Academy is Jamia Hamdard’s own coaching academy, located inside the college campus. It was set up in September 2009 to uplift and increase the proportion of minority, SC, ST, and women candidates in Central and State services. It thus provides free coaching to Civil Service aspirants belonging to the groups mentioned above. The students are provided with facilities such as free accommodation, library access, classroom teaching, study material, practice sets, and Wi-Fi access.

Earlier this year, Jamia Hamdard began the admissions process for various courses offered in open and distance learning (ODL) mode. The application process for the same ended on April 30 2021.