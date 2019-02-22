FIR against ‘Sunny Leone’ who topped Bihar PHED junior engineer merit list

The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Bihar, has filed an FIR against the topper of the recently announced merit list for the post of junior engineer (JE). A fake application by the name ‘Sunny Leone’ with a picture of the actress had emerged as the topper with 98.50 score.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Joint Secretary PHED, Ashok Kumar, said, “The application was fake and the candidate used wrong information and documents to apply for the job and the department has taken strict action against it.”

The department had received over 17,000 applicants for 214 posts. “It is a waste of time to check each and every application. Hence, the data given by candidates was uploaded as is on the website and it was later for the eligible candidates that the document verification is to be done and any fake or wrong application will be rejected,” Kumar said.

To be eligible for the recruitment drive, candidates had to apply with marks secured in their diploma/degree courses and work experience. The candidate that has used ‘Sunny Leone’s’ name had scored full marks in work experience which was for 25 points and had received 73.50 points based on her academic record.

Fake information provided by the candidate stated that Leone is a 27-year-old single woman with five years of work experience. Her father’s name was written as Leona Leone and was from the unreserved (general) category candidate from Bihar.

PHED has received flak because of this. Former deputy chief minister Bihar and opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to criticise the government for the same. He wrote, “fake education, fake degree and fake recruitment”

नीतीश चाचा की “फ़र्ज़ी शिक्षा, फ़र्ज़ी डिग्री और फ़र्ज़ी नियुक्ति” जैसी नीतियों के चलते अब बिहार में ‘सनी लियोन’ ने जूनियर इंजीनियर की परीक्षा में टॉप किया है। लगता है जनादेश लुटेरी डबल इंजन सरकार में डबल ईंधन का प्रयोग होने लगा है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 21, 2019

The department has given time to candidates till February 24 to correct any wrong information that has been uploaded for the same.

In many cases, the name of father and candidates are showing as random alphabets including the third rank holder with the name ‘bvcxzbnnb’. Kumar informed that these are caused due to the difference in font and would be corrected.

A total of 17,911 candidates had registered for the exam and marks of each one of them have been displayed online. A total of 214 vacancies are to be filled by the recruitment exam. For the next round, 642 candidates (thrice the number of vacancies) will be shortlisted based on their score

