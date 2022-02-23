Final placements at IIM-Bangalore witness 37% hike, 513 students get 662 offers

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) successfully completed the final placement drive for the PGP and PGPBA Class of 2020-22. A total of 662 offers were made to 513 students who appeared for placements being placed over two interview days.

The institute claims to have achieved a 37 per cent increase in the number of offers YoY, driven primarily by consulting and product management roles. Strategy consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by product management and finance.

Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture with 51 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 30 offers. A toal of 141 offers were made in the information technology and product management domain, prominent recruiters being Microsoft, OYO, Amagi Labs, Oracle, Atlassian, Google among others.

The 65 offers made in the fast-growing E-commerce space included Amazon, Paytm, Flipkart, and Myntra. Meanwhile, 71 offers were made in the Finance domain. Conglomerates recruited for their leadership tracks making 52 offers in General Management positions with RPG Group leading with 10 offers.