Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Calcutta HC directs primary education board to fill up 3,929 vacant teachers’ posts by November 7

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the state's Board of Primary Education to take steps by November 7 to fill up 3,929 vacancies and submit a report before the court on November 11.

Learning recovery, post pandemic worldThe court noted that the Board had stated in August that 3,929 vacancies in the post of teachers existed(Representative image. Express File)

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to take steps to fill up vacancies in 3,929 posts of teachers by November 7.

The court was acting on around 30 petitions by aspirants who claimed to have been denied jobs as teachers in state government-sponsored and aided schools despite fulfilling requisite criteria.

The court noted that the Board had stated in August that 3,929 vacancies in the post of teachers existed after a recruitment process was completed in 2020. 

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 11:27:14 am
