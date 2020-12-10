Few employers put faith in virtual hiring despite pandemic: Report

The virtual interviews/ video conferencing (29 per cent) emerged as the most favoured virtual hiring method by employers. Representational/ gettyimages.in

While virtual has become the reality in most spheres, it is yet to do so when it comes to hiring processes. Less than half (47 per cent) employers claim to have hired people virtually, revealed the latest report by Indeed – a job search website. Among those who do, most used a combination of virtual and face-to-face hiring methods.

Even fewer employers put faith in virtual hiring, and believe that it would stay post-pandemic. “More than one in four employers (26 per cent) consider virtual hiring a novel and surprisingly effective experience, and another 22 per cent believe that it is the right way forward, even while acknowledging its present challenges,” the report cited. The virtual interviews/ video conferencing (29 per cent) emerged as the most favoured virtual hiring method by employers.

For those who opted for hiring virtually, most (31 per cent) of employers credited virtual hiring for giving them wider access to talent while another 28 per cent said this approach allowed for flexibility and convenience. Nearly, one in five employers said that virtual hiring reduced bias in the recruitment process, reveals the report.

Not all sectors are adopting the change. The study shows that sectors such as BPO/ ITES (95 per cent), media and entertainment (90 per cent), and telecom (87 per cent) are embracing the new-age technologies and hiring mostly through virtual means. Traditional sectors dependent upon physical labour such as construction and real estate (98 per cent), manufacturing (97 per cent), agriculture (95 per cent) and retail (93 per cent) prefer face to face hiring methods only. Employers from the financial services (91 per cent), marketing and advertising (89 per cent), and healthcare and pharma (87 per cent) prefer a more hybrid approach towards hiring.

Managing Director, Sashi Kumar said, “With India being the world’s second-largest workforce, it can be a challenge to find the right hire, especially in the middle of a pandemic. In order to succeed we need to acknowledge that the things that matter to job seekers have changed. Employers have to reimagine their recruitment strategies to find great talent and create opportunities for growth. Indeed is constantly innovating to find new ways to improve, adapt, and simplify the hiring process and VHE is a step in that direction.”

