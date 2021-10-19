Federal Bank invites applications for internship program, check eligibility criteria

Federal Bank has invited applications for its internship program. The course is organised in association with Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE). Upon successful completion, the intern will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) — an institution of eminence.

The last date to submit the online application is October 23 and the online aptitude test is scheduled to be held on November 7. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at federalbank.co.in/federal-internship-program.

Eligibility criteria

Academic qualifications: To apply for the course, a candidate should have a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent or above throughout class 10, class 12 and graduation.

Age: The maximum age cap for applying for the internship programme is 27 years as on October 1, .2021.

Domicile: The place of domicile of the candidates can be any of the states of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, or Uttar Pradesh.

The duration of the course titled ‘Federal Internship Program (FIP)’ is two years. The course integrates both virtual sessions by MaGE and internship at Federal Bank branches/ offices. It is focused on ensuring the holistic development of interns through a physical mode of learning. A candidate joining the program may earn up to Rs 5.70 lakh per annum, as per the statement issued by the bank.

In addition, on successful completion of FIP, the intern stands a chance to be considered for absorption as a probationary Officer with Federal Bank.