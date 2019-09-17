FCI stenographer, typist recruitment 2019: Skill test admit card released, check how to download

FCI skill, typing test admit card 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) released the admit card for the skill test or typing test to hire at the post of stenographer grade II and typist in Hindi. Those who have cleared the previous exams can download their admit card from the official website, fci.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on September 28, 2019 across venues as per the official notice released by the FCI. This is the second phase of the recruitment exam. Those who clear the skill test will be called for interview.

FCI skill, typing test admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, fci.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘current recruitment’

Step 3: You will be rediected to a new page

Step 4: Scroll to the end and click on the zone applicable

Step 5: Scroll to the end of the page again and click on ‘click here’ link

Step 6: Log-in using credentials

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

A total of 4,103 vacancies were advertised for the FCI recruitment including junior engineer, assistant grade, steno grade II, assistant grade III.

