FCI recruitment for 4103 posts: Registration end today; apply online

FCI recruitment 2019: The online process to apply for 4,103 posts including that of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III)in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) closes today.

Advertising

Interested applicants who have not been able to fill up their candidature yet, can apply online via the official website of FCI —fci.gov.in/recruitment — to submit their online applications. While the submission of the online applications ends today, candidates can still print their application until April 14, 2019.

The FCI is conducting its recruitment drive from February 23, 2019, in order to fill up the vacant 4103 positions and applicants, would be selected on the basis of an online examination, skill test and document verification.

Candidates can only apply to any one of the four zones- North, East, West or South. In case candidates have applied to multiple zones, their application gets automatically rejected.

In Pictures| Steps to apply for FCI recruitment

Advertising

How to apply for FCI recruitment:

1. You can access the official website: fci.gov.in

2. On the homepage, appears a tab which reads ‘current recruitment’

3. After you click on the tab, you will be redirected to a new page

4. On the new page, you need to select the zone you want to apply for

5. Click on the ‘Apply Online’ option

6. After you go on to the ‘Click here for new registration’, fill the form and make your payment

7: Upload your documents

FCI recruitment 2019: Fees

The website will redirect you to a link where the candidate has to pay Rs 500 as application fee, with no concession available.

FCI recruitment 2019: Documents needed

While filling up their form, applicants have to upload the following documents-

A handwritten declaration which should NOT be written in CAPITAL LETTERS and a scanned copy of the left thumb impression, photograph and signature.

FCI recruitment 2019: Which zones you should be applying

Candidates need to ensure that they apply to one zone which they think would be the most appropriate for them, so here is a break up of the states in each zone-

North Zone: Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

South Zone: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Union Territory of Puducherry.

East Zone: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim.

West Zone: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Union Territory of Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Goa.

North Eastern Zone: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya.

FCI recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

As far as phase I of the online test is concerned, candidates need to answer Objective (multiple choice) questions. Each question carries one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.4 marks would be deducted. However, marks obtained in the online test are not counted in final merit ranking.

Advertising

Phase II test consists of two papers. In paper-I, candidates will be asked to answer 120 MCQs which test one’s general aptitude such as reasoning/ general intelligence, English language, computer proficiency, general awareness, current events, data analysis / numerical ability/data interpretation. In paper II, candidates will be asked 60 MCQs on specific to the job.